Growington Ventures India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd and Secmark Consultancy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2025.

Growington Ventures India Ltd surged 19.85% to Rs 1.57 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd spiked 19.66% to Rs 40.84. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2203 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd soared 12.38% to Rs 29.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12789 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd exploded 10.41% to Rs 35.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84512 shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 128.93. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1688 shares in the past one month.

