Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2025.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spiked 8.72% to Rs 1242.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48878 shares in the past one month.

Whirlpool of India Ltd surged 8.54% to Rs 1301.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 92334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23859 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd soared 7.86% to Rs 1886.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd gained 7.08% to Rs 2984.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd jumped 6.73% to Rs 2384.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83252 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to inject Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth liquidity via OMO purchase in May

RPG Life edges higher after Q4 PAT rises 64% YoY to nearly Rs 22 crore

Trishakti Inds jumps on bagging Rs 2.5 crore contract

HCL Technologies honoured with the Intel EPIC Supplier Award for 2025

Morepen receives CDSCO nod to conduct BE studies for Resmetirom

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story