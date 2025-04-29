Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2025.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spiked 8.72% to Rs 1242.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48878 shares in the past one month.

Whirlpool of India Ltd surged 8.54% to Rs 1301.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 92334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23859 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd soared 7.86% to Rs 1886.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd gained 7.08% to Rs 2984.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd jumped 6.73% to Rs 2384.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83252 shares in the past one month.

