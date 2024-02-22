Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taylormade Renewable to acquire majority stake in Reciclar Technologies & Memtrix Technologies LLP

Taylormade Renewable to acquire majority stake in Reciclar Technologies &amp; Memtrix Technologies LLP

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Taylormade Renewable is in the process of acquiring a majority stake in an Ahmedabad based company Reciclar Technologies and its start-up venture Memtrix Technologies LLP.

Reciclar Technologies is a leader in designing and construction of state-of-the-art:

h - Sewage Treatment Plant,
h - Effluent Treatment Plant,
h - Wastewater Treatment Plant,
h - Water Recycling System

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The above mentioned are primarily membrane-based technologies. Reciclar is committed to continuous research and development, improvising existing effluent treatment plants and identifying synergies between various treatment technologies. It offers waste water solutions for industries, hospitals, domestic sewage and residential sewage treatment plants.

Memtrix is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of Hollow fiber membranes for treatment, recovery and recycling of water, Providing systems and solutions for the water and wastewater industry with pan India presence. Memtrix Pressure modules are ideal for application in potable water generation from well water, rain harvesting water, river water and other sources.

All the above products have a significant headroom to grow in the domestic market and will be a valueable addition to TRLs current portfolio of technologies offered. After the acquisition of controlling stake in both the companies, TRL looks to have a sizable business in domestic market and it will help TRL improve its bottom line as it is a margin accretive acquisition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

IREDA signs MoU with Punjab National Bank

Asian Paints acquires majority stake in Harind Chemicals

Yes Bank vaults as HDFC Bank secures RBI approval to acquire up to 9.5% stake

RBI accords approval to HDFC Bank to acquire up to 9.50% stake in ICICI Bank

Madsto secures Seed funding from Prajay Advisors LLP

Bank of India announces appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

Kanak Projects standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Kamarhatty Company standalone net profit rises 89.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Teesta Valley Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex climbs 535 pts; Nifty hits fresh life high; VIX drops 4.58%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story