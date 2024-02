TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 144.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 130.57% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of TCFC Finance rose 144.96% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 130.57% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4.451.9393.7184.974.181.664.181.663.161.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel