TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 40.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.93% to Rs 296.47 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 40.39% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 296.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 311.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.296.47311.869.7514.6131.2247.2125.9242.4419.1932.19

