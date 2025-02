Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 23.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 1252.56 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation rose 23.45% to Rs 64.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 1252.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1165.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1252.561165.8111.4611.14140.75117.5390.3975.8064.8052.49

