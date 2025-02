PVR Inox consolidated net profit rises 180.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 1717.30 crore

Net profit of PVR Inox rose 180.47% to Rs 35.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 1717.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1545.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1717.301545.9030.7230.56366.30334.6046.2017.5035.9012.80

