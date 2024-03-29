TCS achieves AWS GenAI Competency Partner status

Tata Consultancy Services has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI (GenAI) Competency as a launch partner. With over 350,000 employees trained on foundational skills in GenAI, TCS is well-poised to build one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world. This first-of-its-kind specialization from AWS strengthens TCS' position as a leading transformation partner for customers in the AI domain.

TCS is one among the first few Global System Integrator Partners to achieve the AWS GenAI competency, which was granted to partners that possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises. The competency is a recognition of TCS for its role in helping customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) in progression of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for the implementation of GenAI technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Sagemaker Jumpstart, Amazon Q and Amazon CodeWhisperer.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In 2023, TCS became the first technology company to create a dedicated business unit for AI and cloud. The AI.Cloud unit, which addresses the growing needs of customers for cloud and AI adoption, helps enterprises reimagine their customer journeys, boost productivity, and enhance operational performance for superior business outcomes.

TCS has successfully implemented AI to transform different parts of the value chain for its customers. This includes the application of GenAI to enhance customer experience for airlines featuring natural conversations with customers when their flight is delayed or canceled, and alternative routing options. Further TCS has tapped into GenAI capabilities to streamline and simplify the contract review process including identification and validation of clauses, and version control, thus improving the agility of contract closure and risk accuracy.

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of GenAI services and solutions including consulting and advisory, solution design and prototyping, large language model training and fine-tuning, guardrail agent design, project delivery, and ongoing maintenance as well as a responsible AI framework to help enterprises navigate the ethical and safe uses of AI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News