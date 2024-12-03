TCS forges strategic partnership with Bank of Bhutan

Tata Consultancy Services has announced a strategic partnership with the Bank of Bhutan to modernize the bank's digital core for enhanced customer service. TCS will implement its TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform to help the bank optimize operations and seamlessly integrate with the various public services within the digital ecosystem of the country.

Bank of Bhutan, the largest commercial bank in Bhutan, has a database of over four hundred thousand customers serviced through 45 branches, with a broad range of financial products and services. TCS has been a technology partner for the bank since 2016, enabling its business growth. Building on this longstanding partnership, TCS will now deploy TCS BaNCSGlobal Banking Platform. The platform will give the bank access to an extensive set of components across the banking and payments sector such as customer deposits, loan management, retail services, trade finance, pricing, and other functions.

Built on an intelligent digital core, TCS' solution will empower the bank to offer new, innovative products to the market quickly and ensure seamless customer experience. TCS BaNCS' rich set of APIs will help the Bank connect to third-party applications in the financial services ecosystem and create a platform to meet future business demands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News