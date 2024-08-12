TCS OmniStore enables 100% in-store mobile checkout for all Croma stores

Tata Consultancy Services has enabled 100% in-store mobile checkout for all Croma stores, a first in the retail industry in India.

TCS leveraged TCS OmniStore™ its award-winning artificial intelligence AI-powered, unified composable commerce platform, to deliver faster checkout and a best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience across touchpoints. This commerce transformation enables convenient mobile checkout anywhere in-store and facilitates a consistent shopping experience across the stores and online channels. It has resulted in increased sales and footfall for Croma, while reducing the checkout time for shoppers.

With more than 500+ stores across 160-plus major cities, Croma is a leading Indian electronics retailer offering 22,000 products across 550 brands. Building on a relationship of more than a decade, Croma expanded its partnership with TCS in 2019 to take on a significant business-model along with technology transformation. This strategic partnership was aimed at delivering an outstanding unified shopping experience and further cement Croma's position as a leader in the highly competitive retail industry.