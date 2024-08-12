AGS Transact Technologies to issue instant National Common Mobility Cards for Chennai Metro commuters

AGS Transact Technologies announced that its digital payment platform and a non-bank PPI Ongo' will commence issuance of instant National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) to provide an enhanced commuting experience at Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL). These cards do not require full KYC, as per the updated RBI guidelines, for making transit payments, promising a more efficient commuting experience. Ongo's instant card issuance process is an industry-first, wherein unique card dispensers are installed across select Chennai metro stations to facilitate instant issuance of these ready-to-use NCMC cards. This streamlined process offers a quicker onboarding experience, encouraging the rapid adoption of NCMCs across India. The Company will earn revenue through issuance fee, interchange fee on each transaction, and float income. Furthermore, the company plans to extend the issuance of these ready-to-use NCMC cards to additional metro stations in Chennai and other cities in due course. This aligns with AGS Transact Technologies' strategic business growth outlook, to expand its digital payments business and strengthen its card issuance business. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Commuters can purchase the instant NCMC cards for Rs 100 from these card dispensers in three easy steps: Select Card - Pay via UPI Collect ready-to-use Ongo NCMC card. Each card comes preloaded with a balance of Rs 50. Commuters can conveniently top up their instant NCMC cards with a maximum fund limit of Rs 3,000 at ticket counters across all Chennai metro stations. Additionally, commuters have the option to upgrade their cards by completing full KYC, enabling them to enjoy all the benefits of an NCMC, including in-store and online payments.

Ongo had previously launched open-loop cobranded RuPay prepaid cards enabled with NCMC for customers of a leading FMCG conglomerate. Additionally, AGS Transact Technologies, in partnership with RBL Bank, is issuing NCMCs for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

