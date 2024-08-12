Volumes jump at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12639 shares Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Astral Ltd, Star Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12639 shares. The stock increased 0.62% to Rs.3,382.40. Volumes stood at 4389 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 19.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.63% to Rs.4,261.60. Volumes stood at 3689 shares in the last session.

Voltas Ltd witnessed volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24663 shares. The stock increased 8.42% to Rs.1,550.70. Volumes stood at 11304 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd recorded volume of 45348 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11268 shares. The stock lost 5.29% to Rs.1,924.20. Volumes stood at 31646 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd recorded volume of 50192 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18553 shares. The stock gained 2.26% to Rs.203.65. Volumes stood at 18596 shares in the last session.

