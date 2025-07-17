Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra slips after Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

Tech Mahindra slips after Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tech Mahindra declined 1.37% to Rs 1,585.85 after the company reported a 2.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore on a 0.25% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,351.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit jumped 33.95% while revenue from operations increased 2.66% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,618.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 10.51% QoQ and 35.35% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,935.2 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025, up 3.63% QoQ and up 23.69% YoY.

In terms of dollars (USD), revenue stood at $1,564 million in Q1 FY26, registering growth of 1% QoQ and up 0.4% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue declined by 1.4% QoQ and down 1% YoY. Profit after tax was at $133 million, down 2% QoQ and up 30.2% YoY. Free cash flow was at $86 million in the Q1 June 2025.

During the quarter, EBIT was at $172 million, up 5.4% QoQ and up 30.2% YoY. EBIT margin came in at 11.1% in Q1 FY26, up 50 bps QoQ and 260 bps YoY.

The IT firm secured net new deals with a total contract value (TCV) of $809 million in the Q1 June 2025.

The total headcount stood at 148,517 in Q1 FY26, The last twelve months (LTM) IT attrition rate stood at 12.6% in Q1 FY26 as against 11.8% in Q4 FY25. Cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 8,072 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and managing director, Tech Mahindra, said, Our performance is steadily strengthening, reflecting disciplined execution and a focused strategy. Deal wins have increased by 44% on a last twelve months (LTM) basis, supported by broad-based momentum across verticals and geographies.

Rohit Anand, chief financial officer, Tech Mahindra, said, We have delivered seven consecutive quarters of margin expansion - a clear reflection of the discipline and focus across our organization. Even in an uncertain environment, our Project Fortius program continues to generate meaningful results and drive operational improvements.

Tech Mahindra offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, driving transformation at scale and speed. It provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 1.67%

PNC Infratech gains after bagging LOA to construct flyover in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Barometers end near flat line; Nifty closes above 25,200 mark

INR recovery could be capped by firm dollar overseas

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story