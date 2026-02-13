Associate Sponsors

Technology has become the core architecture of modern securities markets, says SEBI Chair

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI has stated that technology has become the core architecture of modern securities markets. Trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance - all are now deeply digital. We are also witnessing the emergence of data-driven supervision. SupTech and RegTech tools are changing how regulators and intermediaries monitor risk and compliance. SEBI's approach has been to encourage innovation, while remaining vigilant about market integrity and investor protection.

He noted that artificial intelligence and advanced analytics offer powerful tools. They can strengthen surveillance. They can help detect misconduct patterns. They can identify fraud. They can also deepen our understanding of investor behaviour. But in novation is not risk-free. Algorithmic markets can create feedback loops. AI models can introduce opacity and technology can amplify errors at speed. is where research becomes indispensable. We need rigorous work on market microstructure in digital environments, he opined.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

