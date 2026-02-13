Associate Sponsors

RBI-DPI index improves further in H1FY26: RBI

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Payment digitisation improved further in the six months to September 2025, continuing a year-long trend, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday. The composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI), which has been published since January 2021 with March 2018 as the base year to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country, showed an improvement in the first half of FY26, it said. The index for September 2025 stands at 516.76 as against 465.33 for September 2024 and 493.22 for March 2025, the RBI said in a statement. The increase in RBI-DPI index was driven by significant growth in parameters viz. Payment Performance and Payment Enablers across the country over the period, RBI noted.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

