Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 172.79% in the December 2025 quarter

TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 172.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 74.38 crore

Net profit of TechNVision Ventures rose 172.79% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 74.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.3880.96 -8 OPM %6.392.06 -PBDT4.622.16 114 PBT3.781.60 136 NP3.711.36 173

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 51.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Supreme Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story