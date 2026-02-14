TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 172.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 74.38 croreNet profit of TechNVision Ventures rose 172.79% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 74.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.3880.96 -8 OPM %6.392.06 -PBDT4.622.16 114 PBT3.781.60 136 NP3.711.36 173
