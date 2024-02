Tejas Networks has received Rs 27.78 crore as incentives for the fiscal year 2022-'23 under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products. The said amount accounts for 85% of the total claim for FY23 and the balance 15% is expected to be released subsequently in accordance with the PLI Scheme Guidelines.

