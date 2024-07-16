Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telecom stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 45.8 points or 1.46% at 3183.11 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 5.29%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.49%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.92%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.39%), Avantel Ltd (up 1.32%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.25%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.11%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.53%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.87%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.02%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.43%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 367.69 or 0.68% at 54496.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 61.38 points or 0.38% at 16408.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.05 points or 0.19% at 24633.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 172.17 points or 0.21% at 80837.03.

On BSE,2180 shares were trading in green, 890 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

