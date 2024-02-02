Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 6.82 points or 0.29% at 2378.14 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, HFCL Ltd (down 4.74%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.57%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.06%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.05%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.46%), ITI Ltd (down 0.29%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.14%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.05%), and Avantel Ltd (down 0.04%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 6.96%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.62%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.99%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 475.16 or 0.66% at 72120.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 155.2 points or 0.72% at 21852.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 235.04 points or 0.52% at 45859.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.65 points or 0.61% at 13357.39.

On BSE,2009 shares were trading in green, 1768 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Telecom stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

China Market ends 0.6% lower

Sensex, Nifty edge lower ahead of interim budget

Mettle Networks Receives Telecom Certification from Dell Technologies

Board of NIIT appoints director

Coal India records 9% growth in output and 5% growth in supplies in Jan'24

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 17.53% in the December 2023 quarter

West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story