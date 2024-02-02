Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 6.82 points or 0.29% at 2378.14 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, HFCL Ltd (down 4.74%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.57%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.06%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.05%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.46%), ITI Ltd (down 0.29%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.14%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.05%), and Avantel Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 6.96%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.62%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.99%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 475.16 or 0.66% at 72120.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 155.2 points or 0.72% at 21852.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 235.04 points or 0.52% at 45859.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.65 points or 0.61% at 13357.39.

On BSE,2009 shares were trading in green, 1768 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

