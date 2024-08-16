TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.82% to Rs 7.07 crore

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.82% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.077.6719.3821.771.421.470.140.170.140.17

