TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.82% to Rs 7.07 croreNet profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.82% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.077.67 -8 OPM %19.3821.77 -PBDT1.421.47 -3 PBT0.140.17 -18 NP0.140.17 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News