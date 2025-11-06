The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 200.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 2238.74 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements rose 200.93% to Rs 77.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 2238.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2044.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2238.742044.1317.3315.36283.17204.0299.8334.4977.3425.70

