T T standalone net profit declines 63.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 45.67 crore

Net profit of T T declined 63.27% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 45.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.6754.314.165.361.340.850.910.530.180.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News