Themis Medicare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, Sigachi Industries Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2025.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, Sigachi Industries Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2025.

Themis Medicare Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 122.72 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4954 shares in the past one month.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd surged 18.45% to Rs 21.96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month. Sigachi Industries Ltd soared 12.81% to Rs 42.61. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 195.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.1 lakh shares in the past one month. Lambodhara Textiles Ltd rose 12.17% to Rs 141.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1438 shares in the past one month.