Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affle 3i receives US patent for its fraud detection engine

Affle 3i receives US patent for its fraud detection engine

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Affle 3i has been granted another patent in the US. The company said, "This grant adds to our expanding tech IP portfolio and augments the performance and effectiveness of our conversion-driven CPCU model, as we further fortify our AI-powered consumer platform stack."

The patent's subject area is Method and System for Hardware and Software Based User Identification for Advertisement Fraud Detection. It introduces a smart framework for detecting digital advertisement fraud and online commerce fraud, by combining plurality of hardware and software level data to distinguish genuine human actions from bot-initiated or manipulated activity. Unlike conventional approaches that rely solely on software identifiers, this system also analyses multi-layered data in real-time through various hardware touchpoints like device sensors, biometrics and connectivity signals. The fraud detection engine builds unique device/user behavioural profiles and calculates probabilistic scores by correlating data with pre-defined baselines, cross-device mapping and digital fingerprinting techniques.

The system's real-time design employs supervised & unsupervised machine learning and intelligent algorithms to adapt to the continuously evolving fraud patterns. It also analyses data from third-party connected devices (such as IoT, smart wearables, connected TVs, etc.) which are assigned unique identities and communicate via wireless protocols. By correlating this data with sensor-based indicators such as gyroscope, accelerometer data, touch interactions and other user device signals, the system strengthens cross-device fraud detection and enables blocking of fraudulent publishers/devices in real-time. This significantly reduces cost leakages and optimises campaign efficiencies at scale across a plurality of connected devices.

This marks the 16th patent granted to Affle.

The inventors of this patent include Anuj Khanna Sohum, Charles Yong and Anurag Singh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex spurts 397 pts; financial services shares rally for 8th day in a row

Dollar index on course to finish week slightly lower

Govt. of Maharashtra and Lodha Developer signs MoU

JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JTL Industries CFO Atul Garg resigns

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story