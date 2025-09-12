Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt. of Maharashtra and Lodha Developer signs MoU

Govt. of Maharashtra and Lodha Developer signs MoU

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For setting up green integrated data centre park in Palava

A year after the Maharashtra government approved the Green Integrated Data Centre Parks in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lodha Developers for setting up a data centre park in Palava. With a legacy of several decades in construction, Lodha will play the role of a developer for several players who are keen on setting up data centres.

Back in 2019, Government of Maharashtra declared Integrated Data Centres as a Thrust Area' for industrial growth in the state. In recent times, the demand for data centres is increasing with the growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital services. In a bid to ensure that data centres thrive in the state, the Government of Maharashtra introduced Green Integrated Data Centre Parks policy last year in October.

Under this policy, data centres, which are significant consumers of electricity, will be powered by green and alternative energy sources. To begin with, three parks will be set up under the programme in the MMR region.

The MoU outlines that the total proposed investment would be of Rs 30,000 crore and create 6,000 direct and indirect jobs. The park, with a planned capacity of 2 GWs, is designed to host multiple leading international and domestic players. Combined investments of over Rs 30,000 crore are anticipated from Lodha and various data centre players in this park.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 2,050 mark; auto shares rally

Waaree Energies corrects after sharp rally

Travel Food Services gains after Cochin Airport awards operational contract

NBCC inks MoU with RIICO for Rs 3,700-cr Rajasthan Mandapam project

Wall Street Rallies as Inflation, Jobless Data Fuel Fed Rate Cut Hopes

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story