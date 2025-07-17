Thermax Ltd soars 10.6%, up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 4032.4, up 10.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% fall in NIFTY and a 15.53% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4032.4, up 10.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25177.45. The Sensex is at 82481.38, down 0.19%. Thermax Ltd has added around 14.92% in last one month.