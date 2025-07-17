Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for five straight sessions

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2814.7, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.58% gain in NIFTY and a 9.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2814.7, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25193.55. The Sensex is at 82521.43, down 0.14%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has added around 9.04% in last one month.