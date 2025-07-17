Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for five straight sessions

Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2814.7, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.58% gain in NIFTY and a 9.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2814.7, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25193.55. The Sensex is at 82521.43, down 0.14%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has added around 9.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22593.9, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

