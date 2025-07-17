Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5019, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.58% jump in NIFTY and a 9.53% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5019, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25193.55. The Sensex is at 82521.43, down 0.14%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has gained around 4.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22593.9, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46845 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5029.4, up 0.18% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 4.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.58% jump in NIFTY and a 9.53% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 28.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.