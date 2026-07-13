Thomas Cook (India) has introduced Zero Markup Card by relaunching its One Currency Card with Zero Mark-up and Zero Cross-Currency Conversion Charge. Designed for India's rapidly growing base of digitally savvy and frequent international travellers, the card offers a smarter, more transparent and cost-efficient payment solution for overseas travel.

The company's latest offering combines the convenience of modern travel cards with the inherent advantages of a prepaid forex card, including the ability to lock in foreign exchange rates before travel. This provides customers protection against currency volatility a key concern amid the heightened fluctuations witnessed across global currencies this year.