BLUECLOUDS' US arm executes 5-year Master Services Agreement with SpaceX

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that its United States subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions USA (BCSSL-USA), has executed a five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SpaceX International, MY.

Under the Agreement, BCSSL-USA may provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure, cloud-native AI platforms, enterprise AI solutions, AI consulting, AI integration, AI operations and related AI enabled digital transformation services, subject to mutually agreed Statements of Work and the terms of the Master Services Agreement.