Tilaknagar Industries announces cessation of senior management personnel

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
With effect from 31 December 2024

Tilaknagar Industries announced that Bineet Walia, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing of the Company, will retire from the services of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 31 December 2024. Consequently, Bineet Walia will also cease to be a part of the Senior Management Personnel (SMP) with effect from the said date.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

