Happy Forgings has allotted 19,943 equity shares to the employees of the Company pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS).

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company will accordingly increase from Rs.18,84,09,764 equity shares of Rs.2/- each to Rs.18,84,49,650 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News