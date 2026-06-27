Tilaknagar Industries invests additional Rs 2 cr in Bartisans

Hike stake from 36.17% to 41.45%

Tilaknagar Industries (TI) has made a follow-on investment of Rs 2 crore in Round The Cocktails, makers of ready-to-pour cocktail and mocktail mixers under the brand name Bartisans. With this investment, TI's stake in Bartisans will increase from 36.17 per cent to 41.45 per cent on a fully diluted basis. The Rs 2 crore investment is a primary infusion and the capital will be utilized to accelerate Bartisans' growth initiatives, bolster its quick commerce presence and support the launch of new single-serve packaging.

TI had first invested in Bartisans in September 2024, driven by its conviction in India's rapidly evolving cocktail culture and the growing preference for premium and convenient at-home drinking experiences. This follow-on investment reinforces TI's confidence in Bartisans' growth journey and strengthens the partnership as the brand enters its next phase of expansion.