Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 36.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Tirupati Forge declined 36.10% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.22% to Rs 26.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.1432.369.9512.242.693.691.752.781.312.05

