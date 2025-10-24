Titan Intech jumps after tech deal with South Korean firm

Titan Intech hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 3.78 after the company signed a strategic tech partnership with MIC Co. Ltd. of South Korea.

The deal aims to develop and localize Mini-LED, MIP (Micro Integrated Package), and SMD (Surface Mounted Device) display systems in India. The company said it signed an MoU with MIC for joint R&D, customization, and technology transfer. The project is valued at $1.53 million.

MIC will share complete design documentation, hardware and firmware packages, and software licenses. This will allow Titan Intech to manufacture and develop advanced display technologies locally.

The partnership also grants Titan Intech a seven-year software license for MIC's mLED Master Suite, covering control, calibration, and AI diagnostics.

The two firms will work on LED display controllers, Android boards for LCD panels, and Passenger Information Systems for railways, airports, and metros. They will also explore solutions for automotive, defense, and smart city applications. Titan Intech will hold non-exclusive rights to manufacture and commercialize these technologies in India. It will also gain global R&D rights. The company said the partnership supports the governments Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat programs. It aims to reduce imports, build local capabilities, and expand exports. Titan Intech expects the deal to boost its role in Indias display and control systems market.