Arihant Foundations posts 13% YoY rise in total sale value; area sold rises to 1.17 lakh sq. ft.

Arihant Foundations & Housing has recorded 13% rise in total sale value to Rs 112.9 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 100.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
As compared with Q1 FY26, the sale value is higher by 14%.
Total area sold for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 was 1,17,793 square feet, up 44% YoY and up 24% QoQ.
Collections stood at Rs 78.3 crore as on 30 September 2025.
Arihant Foundations & Housing is a real estate company that develops commercial and residential projects in Chennai.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 71.92% to Rs 16.35 crore on a 113.39% increase in revenue to Rs 82.58 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
The scrip was down 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 1094 on the BSE.
