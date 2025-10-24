Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Foundations posts 13% YoY rise in total sale value; area sold rises to 1.17 lakh sq. ft.

Arihant Foundations posts 13% YoY rise in total sale value; area sold rises to 1.17 lakh sq. ft.

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arihant Foundations & Housing has recorded 13% rise in total sale value to Rs 112.9 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 100.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

As compared with Q1 FY26, the sale value is higher by 14%.

Total area sold for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 was 1,17,793 square feet, up 44% YoY and up 24% QoQ.

Collections stood at Rs 78.3 crore as on 30 September 2025.

Arihant Foundations & Housing is a real estate company that develops commercial and residential projects in Chennai.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 71.92% to Rs 16.35 crore on a 113.39% increase in revenue to Rs 82.58 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip was down 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 1094 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

India's composite PMI eases to 59.9 in October

Lupin launches authorize generic of Ravicti Oral Liquid in the U.S.

Benchmarks erase early gains; Nifty dips under 25,850 mark

Midwest jumps on debut

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story