L&T Minerals & Metals unit bags large EPC orders in aluminium, steel sectors

Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) Minerals & Metals (M&M) vertical has secured multiple orders across India, with contract values ranging between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, as per the company's internal classification.

The order book includes a Hindalco project for a 180 KTPA aluminum smelter along with a gas treatment center (GTC) at their upcoming greenfield site in Odisha. The smelter scope covers civil and structural works, supply, and erection, while the GTC involves engineering, procurement, construction, and plant installation.

M&M has also won a Tata Steel order for a 1 MTPA Coke Oven Battery 6 A/B at Jamshedpur, covering engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, and plant installation.

Additionally, the Product Business Unit of M&M has secured multiple orders for mining and material handling equipment, including stacker reclaimers, wagon tipplers, crushers, and surface miners from clients across India. T Kumaresan, Senior VP & Head Minerals & Metals, L&T, said, These wins in the aluminum and steel sectors reflect L&Ts engineering excellence, execution capability, and long-standing customer relationships. They reinforce our role in shaping Indias industrial infrastructure while strengthening ties with the steel sector through technological and executional expertise. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company had reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.