Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 18.21 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International declined 78.95% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.2117.808.358.540.871.190.100.470.080.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News