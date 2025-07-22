Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 92.85 crore

Net Loss of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reported to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 92.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.92.8596.373.18-3.50-5.79-1.79-8.62-4.02-6.47-33.59

