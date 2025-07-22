CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 6.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 2369.00 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India declined 6.13% to Rs 203.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 216.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 2369.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2292.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2369.002292.6914.2215.70357.90370.17270.81286.55203.53216.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News