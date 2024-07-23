Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 10.48% to Rs 2815.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 20.90% to Rs 457.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 378.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 2815.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2548.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2815.002548.00 10 OPM %32.1131.04 -PBDT853.00722.00 18 PBT656.00531.00 24 NP457.00378.00 21

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

