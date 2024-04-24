Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2690.45, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.82% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.4% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2690.45, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 4.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18463.75, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2684.05, up 1.66% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 76.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

