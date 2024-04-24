Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2744.25, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.11% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 14.51% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2744.25, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has slipped around 0.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53905.3, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2749.7, up 2.02% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 75.11% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 14.51% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 57.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

