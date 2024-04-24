Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2744.25, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.11% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 14.51% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53905.3, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

