TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 3.05%

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 47.3, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.39% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 12.84% jump in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 47.3, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has slipped around 2.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1885, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

