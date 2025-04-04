Torrent Power arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Torrent Power has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Torrent Green (TGEPL) has incorporated a new subsidiary named Torrent Urja 38 (TU38).

TU38 has been incorporated with the objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing, processing, producing, assembling, altering, purchasing, refining, treating, reducing, distilling, blending, purifying, storing, holding, transporting, using, experimenting with, supplying, selling, importing, exporting, trading, and generally dealing in hydrogen, its by-products, and derivatives such as ammonia, chemicals, compressed natural gas, and mineral substances.

Additionally, TU38 will focus on the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, procurement, sale, trading, import, export, and storage of power, hydrogen, and its derivatives. The company will also deal in all forms of non-conventional, renewable, green, and hydro power, along with other energy sources, including electrical power and energy in various aspects.

The subsidiary has been incorporated with an authorized share capital of Rs 5 lakh and a paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh. Operations are yet to commence.

The company has received certificate of incorporation for Torrent Urja 38 on 03 April 2025.

Torrent Power is a private sector integrated power utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission, and distribution.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.19% to Rs 475.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 359.83 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 2.09% year on year to Rs 6,499.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter slipped 2.03% to Rs 1,521.55 on the BSE.

