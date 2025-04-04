Volumes spurt at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 15.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares

Castrol India Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 April 2025.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 15.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.67% to Rs.1,410.40. Volumes stood at 51271 shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd notched up volume of 196.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.60% to Rs.202.15. Volumes stood at 52.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd notched up volume of 12.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.59% to Rs.378.70. Volumes stood at 3.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd notched up volume of 63.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.38% to Rs.574.85. Volumes stood at 37.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 64.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.08% to Rs.1,104.85. Volumes stood at 75.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News