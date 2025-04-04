Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.46 lakh crore in Q4 FY25; deposits up 7% YoY

Yes Bank has reported an 8.2% growth in loans and advances to Rs 2,46,539 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared with Rs 2,27,799 crore as of 31 March 2024.

On a sequential basis, loans and advances grew marginally by 0.7% from Rs 2.44 lakh crore at the end of the December 2024 quarter.

Deposits of the bank stood at Rs 2,84,488 crore during the period under review, up 6.8% YoY and 2.6% QoQ.

The bank's CASA (current account savings account) ratio improved to 34.3% as of 31 March 2025, up from 30.9% a year earlier and 33.1% in the previous quarter.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 86.7% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 85.5% in the same period of the previous year and 88.3% in the previous quarter.

Liquidity coverage ratio was at 125% as on 31 March 2025 as against 116.1% as on 31 March 2024 and 133.2% as on 31 December 2024.

Yes Bank is a full-service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services, and technology-driven digital offerings, catering to retail, MSME, as well as corporate clients.

The bank reported a 164.52% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 612.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 231.46 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income jumped 14.20% YoY to Rs 9,341.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Yes Bank declined 4.35% to Rs 17.17 on the BSE.

