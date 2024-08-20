Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 46.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.77% to Rs 336.57 croreNet profit of Toyota Financial Services India rose 46.02% to Rs 17.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 53.77% to Rs 336.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 218.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales336.57218.88 54 OPM %73.0568.95 -PBDT28.8422.12 30 PBT23.1315.78 47 NP17.0411.67 46
