Aragen Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 389.74 croreNet profit of Aragen Life Sciences rose 30.10% to Rs 48.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 389.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 341.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales389.74341.93 14 OPM %27.7226.78 -PBDT105.7788.45 20 PBT64.4649.72 30 NP48.5437.31 30
