Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co standalone net profit rises 128.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.26% to Rs 76.22 crore

Net profit of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co rose 128.87% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.26% to Rs 76.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.76.22104.7967.1139.9915.226.6515.226.6515.226.65

