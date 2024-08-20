Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co standalone net profit rises 128.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.26% to Rs 76.22 croreNet profit of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co rose 128.87% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.26% to Rs 76.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales76.22104.79 -27 OPM %67.1139.99 -PBDT15.226.65 129 PBT15.226.65 129 NP15.226.65 129
Powered by Capital Market - Live News